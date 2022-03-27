Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 207,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after purchasing an additional 480,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

