AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.33. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 43.1% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

