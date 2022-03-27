ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of ADCT traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 162,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

