Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -233.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

