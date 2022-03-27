adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €265.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €359.00 ($394.51) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €212.45 ($233.46) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($220.89). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €224.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €254.80.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

