adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADDYY. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.75.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. adidas has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

