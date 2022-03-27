Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.58) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.84) to GBX 2,630 ($34.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($40.30) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,727.88 ($35.91).
Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,535 ($33.37) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,346 ($30.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,876.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,048.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.
Admiral Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
