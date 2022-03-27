Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,903 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $431.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

