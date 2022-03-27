ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $25.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 166,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,140,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,838,000 after acquiring an additional 277,460 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 361,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,407. ADTRAN has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $930.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

