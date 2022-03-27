Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Shares Down 3.6%

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 19,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.
About Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL)
Featured Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.