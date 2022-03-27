AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

RWO traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $53.38. 94,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,982. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

