AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $35.40. 22,227,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,753,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.