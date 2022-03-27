AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $827,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 57.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $94,182.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,992. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.