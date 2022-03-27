AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $842,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,905,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

