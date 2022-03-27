AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 28,472.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Black Knight by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 524.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 900,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,440. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

