AEye (LIDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. AEye has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Get AEye alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at $7,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AEye during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AEye during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in AEye in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.