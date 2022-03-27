AEye (LIDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. AEye has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $12.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
