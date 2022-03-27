AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,427,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $158.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

