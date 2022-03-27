AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $237,000 in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $13.13 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

