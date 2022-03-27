AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $430,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.