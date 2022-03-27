AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

