Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,871 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 90,682 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $227,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,109. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

