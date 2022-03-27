AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

