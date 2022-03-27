Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 1,602,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

