Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $33.39. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 14,361 shares trading hands.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

