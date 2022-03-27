Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

AA opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $95.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,481,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $5,447,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

