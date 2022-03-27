Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Mar 27th, 2022

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

AA opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $95.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,481,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $5,447,000.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

