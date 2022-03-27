All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $332,000 Investment in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Saratoga Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

