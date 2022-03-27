All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 14,461 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.