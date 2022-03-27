Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Position Lowered by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Bancshares comprises 2.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 84,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,376. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $925.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

