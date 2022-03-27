Allworth Financial LP Acquires 309 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,399. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

