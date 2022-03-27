Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,764,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after buying an additional 535,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 199,455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,613,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,251,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

