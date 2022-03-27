Allworth Financial LP Has $29,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 975,756 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,260,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after acquiring an additional 407,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,752,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 311,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 2,500,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

