Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 95,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,515. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

