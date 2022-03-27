Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $25.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $25.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $22.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $27.85. Alphabet posted earnings of $26.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $117.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $106.19 to $128.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $137.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $125.34 to $148.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,384.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,833.46. 1,206,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,689.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2,799.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,996.09 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

