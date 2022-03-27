Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

