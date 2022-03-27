Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €214.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($235.16) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR AAD opened at €143.80 ($158.02) on Wednesday. Amadeus FiRe has a twelve month low of €117.20 ($128.79) and a twelve month high of €206.50 ($226.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.26 million and a PE ratio of 23.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €152.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €170.37.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.