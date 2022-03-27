Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €214.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($235.16) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR AAD opened at €143.80 ($158.02) on Wednesday. Amadeus FiRe has a twelve month low of €117.20 ($128.79) and a twelve month high of €206.50 ($226.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.26 million and a PE ratio of 23.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €152.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €170.37.
