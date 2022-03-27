Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at MKM Partners

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE AMBC opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $405.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director C James Prieur acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,578,000 after acquiring an additional 126,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 270.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

