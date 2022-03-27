AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.57% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.80. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $111.14 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 2.67%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

