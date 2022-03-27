Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 380,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.