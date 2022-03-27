American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

American Express stock opened at $190.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.76 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.