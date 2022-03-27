American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.69.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.