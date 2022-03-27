American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Software were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Software by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti increased their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

AMSWA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 91,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.75. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

