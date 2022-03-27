American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,764 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 3.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $295,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $240.69. 1,528,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,862. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

