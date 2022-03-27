American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.69. 1,528,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

