Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Shares of AMP traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.63. 706,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,956. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.18 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

