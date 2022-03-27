AmonD Trading Up 46.3% This Week (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, AmonD has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $9,219.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.46 or 0.07069790 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,883.86 or 0.99928521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00047278 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

