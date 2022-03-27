Amplitude Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMPL) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Amplitude’s (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 28th. Amplitude had issued 35,398,389 shares in its public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,238,943,615 based on an initial share price of $35.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Amplitude stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.67.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and have sold 18,596 shares valued at $751,357. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

