Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $155.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $158.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $179.26 million, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $225.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

