Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MODN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

