Analysts Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.51). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Omega Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,779. The company has a current ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $31.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

