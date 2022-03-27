Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $7.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $561.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $556.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.60. The company has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 492.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

